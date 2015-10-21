CLOSE
Tisha Campbell Martin Explains Why She Became A Breadwinner At 5-Years-Old [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tisha Campbell Martin called up the morning show family to talk about her role on the new show “Dr. Ken,” and what it’s like to work with comedian Ken Jeong.

Plus, she talks about wanting to be a contributor to the household at a really young age. Click on the audio player to hear her inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview

Tisha Campbell Martin Explains Why She Became A Breadwinner At 5-Years-Old [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

