Bishop TD Jakes Reveals Greatest Dreaded Fear

Bishop TD Jakes is known the world-over as a sound faith leader. He launched a show that was similar to Dr. Phil this past summer with the purpose of engaging people and raising the discussion. It helped him arrive and face a dreaded fear that he never verbalized before.

He appeared CBN News about a number of issues, including what he called “social media vigilantes” who misrepresent the faith.

Bishop Jakes said:

“I hate that we’re not more loving and more gentle in how we present Christ to people—that sometimes people think that the more rude they are, the more spiritual they are,” Bishop Jakes said. We have social media vigilantes who are out there killing other Christians in the name of the Lord in a way that does not represent Christ. Those things really trouble me

