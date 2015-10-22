CLOSE
Interviews
Home

Andy Mineo’s ‘Uncomfortable Tour’ Rolls into Detroit

5 reads
Leave a comment

via: ConfessionsofaGospelDJ.com

Andy Mineo’s Uncomfortable Tour stops by the Motor City tonight at St. Andrews Hall and I had the opportunity to talk talented man about what it’s like to be headlining, the meaning behind “Uncomfortable” and getting recognition in the secular arena as his career continues to excel.

Check it out Here:

About Andy Mineo:

New York native Andy Mineo is a born communicator with an infectious passion for hip-hop. Following his debut release, Heroes for Sale, Mineo raised the bar with his seven song EP, Never Land. The release moved over 25,900 units in the first week, landing the number 2 spot on the Rap charts and number 13 on the Top 200. Mineo began to gain traction with appearances on Sway in the Morning, MTV’s Live Rapfix Cypher, Thisis50.com, and more, breaking Mineo into new territory. Coming off of the spring run of the nationwide Anomaly Tour with Lecrae, Andy is gearing up for his next full-length album, Uncomfortable, expected to be his biggest release yet.ANDY

For tickets go to the Uncomfortable Tour go to LiveNation.com. For more information on Andy Mineo visit andymineo.com or connect with @andymineo on Twitter, Instragram and Facebook

Also See: Kirk Franklin Sets Critics Straight On ‘Trap Gospel’ And Erica Campbell’s New Song & Gospel Hip-Hop, Pastor, Rapper Extraordinaire Trip Lee:’ The Gospel Is The Power Of God For Salvation’

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Andy Mineo , LeCrae , Motor City , St. Andrews Hall , Uncomfortable Tour

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close