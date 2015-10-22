Andy Mineo’s ‘Uncomfortable Tour’ Rolls into Detroit

via: ConfessionsofaGospelDJ.com

Andy Mineo’s Uncomfortable Tour stops by the Motor City tonight at St. Andrews Hall and I had the opportunity to talk talented man about what it’s like to be headlining, the meaning behind “Uncomfortable” and getting recognition in the secular arena as his career continues to excel.

Check it out Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/andy-mineo-interview.mp3

About Andy Mineo:

New York native Andy Mineo is a born communicator with an infectious passion for hip-hop. Following his debut release, Heroes for Sale, Mineo raised the bar with his seven song EP, Never Land. The release moved over 25,900 units in the first week, landing the number 2 spot on the Rap charts and number 13 on the Top 200. Mineo began to gain traction with appearances on Sway in the Morning, MTV’s Live Rapfix Cypher, Thisis50.com, and more, breaking Mineo into new territory. Coming off of the spring run of the nationwide Anomaly Tour with Lecrae, Andy is gearing up for his next full-length album, Uncomfortable, expected to be his biggest release yet.

For tickets go to the Uncomfortable Tour go to LiveNation.com. For more information on Andy Mineo visit andymineo.com or connect with @andymineo on Twitter, Instragram and Facebook

