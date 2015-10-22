CLOSE
YAMS
What Are Your Household Rules For Your Kids & Technology? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Nowadays, parents really have to stay on top of kids and their technology, because so much negative influence is lurking out in cyber-land! Click on the audio player to hear what these listeners said about the rules they put in place in for their kids and all their devices, in this edition of AV’s Say What!

Hear more AV Say What topics here, and listen daily 5:50 a.m. CST/6:50 a.m. EST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”!

