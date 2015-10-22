0 reads Leave a comment
Ingredients
- 1 box of your favorite Box Brownie Mix-prepare according to box using eggs/oil called for but NOT the water
- ½ cup Cookies & Cream ice cream
- ¼ cup hot fudge Sauce (don not heat it)
- 1 box Oreo Cookies
this_permalink = “https://myhoustonmajic.com/category/food-recipes/roberts-recipes/”; this_site = “https://myhoustonmajic.com”;https://myhoustonmajic.com//embed/playlist/3196891View gallery
Hot Fudge Oreo Brownies was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
comments – add yours