0 reads Leave a comment
Ingredients
- 6-8 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts
- salt and pepper
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 3 tablespoons butter, divided
- 3 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 cup chicken broth
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 cups baby spinach, chopped
this_permalink = “https://myhoustonmajic.com/category/food-recipes/roberts-recipes/”; this_site = “https://myhoustonmajic.com”;https://myhoustonmajic.com//embed/playlist/3196891View gallery
Lemon Spinach Chicken Recipe was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
comments – add yours