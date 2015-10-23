CLOSE
Deitrick Haddon New Music ‘Sinners (Saved By Grace)’ Reaches Un-Churched [AUDIO]

Deitrick Haddon

Source: eOne Nashville / DH Visions

Deitrick Haddon is back! He has always been a hardworking talented creative voice in Gospel music. He is releasing his first music project ‘Masterpiece’ from his own creative house DH VISIONS. It is a partnership with eOne. It is following his personal mantra that  anything that you do for God  must be done with excellence and ahead of the curve.

Deitrick understands that this new album will push the envelope! The other night Deitrick hosted a listening session from Periscpope and discussed the new music.

When asked what did he think of the  project ‘Masterpiece’ Deitrick said the following:

It’s going to be my most creative record and definitely takes you through the experiences  I’ve had in my journey. My goal is to pull from my life’s journey and put it into  my creativity and my new project. It’s a straightforward message nit compromising the message of Jesus Christ. We’re making music for everybody.  I believe the Gospel is to reach people where they are. A lot of tines people are nt coming to church so music has no boundaries and can go right where people are. That’s where my new track Sinners does. It reaches those people that are ‘unchurched’.

Take a listen:

What do you think? Masterpiece will be available on November 6, 2015.

Check out the Deitrick through the years!

Deitrick Haddon New Music ‘Sinners (Saved By Grace)’ Reaches Un-Churched [AUDIO] was originally published on elev8.com

deitrick haddon , Masterpiece

