Chicken Dumpling Casserole Recipe

Ingredients

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, boiled and shredded

2 cups chicken stock (from boiling the breasts above)

1 stick of butter ( 8 Tbsp which equals 1/2 cup)

2 cups Bisquick or self-rising flour

2 cups 2% milk (whatever you prefer)

1 can cream of chicken soup (the herbed cream of chicken soup adds lots more flavor)

3 t. Wylers chicken granules or 3 bouillon cubes

1/2 t. dried sage

pepper & salt, as desired