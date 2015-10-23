Chicken Dumpling Casserole Recipe

0 reads Leave a comment
Ingredients
3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, boiled and shredded*
2 cups chicken stock (from boiling the breasts above)
1 stick of butter ( 8 Tbsp which equals 1/2 cup)
2 cups Bisquick or self-rising flour
2 cups 2% milk (whatever you prefer)
1 can cream of chicken soup (the herbed cream of chicken soup adds lots more flavor)
3 t. Wylers chicken granules or 3 bouillon cubes
1/2 t. dried sage
pepper & salt, as desired
