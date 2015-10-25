CLOSE
First Look At ‘God’s Not Dead 2’

The sequel to God’s Not Dead, one of the top grossing Christian films earning more than $63 million at the box office and $27 million in DVD/Blu-ray sales is headed to theaters near you.

The original film God’s Not Dead focused on a student who is faced with an antagonistic atheist professor and challenges the professor to examine his lack of faith. The sequel addresses the issue of freedom of religion and the right to speak openly about Jesus Christ and religious beliefs publicly.

The movie features several well-known actors including Melissa Joan Hart, Jesse Metcalf and stars from the original film including Trisha LaFache, Benjamin Onyango, Paul Kwo, and David A.R. White. It also has cameos from Hayley Orrantia, Ernie Hudson, and Pat Boone.

Here is your first look:

The film is scheduled to hit theaters  April 1, 2016.

