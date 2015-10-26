CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
Go-To Scriptures To Fuel Faith & Hope

(eewmagazine.com)

To help you get your confidence and hope for a brighter future back, there is no better source than the word of God.

So, before you grab your favorite comfort food (Häagen-Dazs, chocolate, or something super greasy anyone?), curl up in your pajamas with a remote control, or just sink into a slump, hold up.

Slowly back away from the ice cream, candy and chips. Put down the flannels, say no to Lifetime and go get your Bible.

Holy Bible

Source: David Freund / Getty

It isn’t called the “sword of the spirit” for nothing.

1.) Deuteronomy 31:8 “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

Sometimes, at your lowest point, you feel alone. But this passage reminds you that, wherever you go, whether the highest mountain or deepest valley, the Lord goes before you.

2.) Psalm 9:9 “The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.”

This scripture reassures you that, during the intense battles of life, God is a refuge, a secure place, a retreat from your troubles. He will protect you and uphold you through whatever you’re facing.

3.) John 16:33 “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

Jesus never promised that every day would be easy. You and I will have trouble. But we have a clear picture of our conquering Savior, who has already overcome whatever tries to overcome and overwhelm us.

Bible , encouraging scripture , Faith & Hope , Scripture to uplift , uplifting scripture

