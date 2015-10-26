JJ Hairston, Ministry, Music & Marriage [[Interview]]

There are some people who I don’t mind having in my studio anytime they’re in town. JJ Hairston is certainly one of them. So when he let me know he’d be here to help celebrate Dorinda Clark Cole’s birthday celebration I was all, “Come on by!”

We talked about his family’s big move to DC, his new music and a ministry he and his beautiful wife Trina founded called “Amazing Love,” established in the hopes of “teaching couples, especially young couples, how to be married.”

Check the Interview out Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/jj-hairston-01.mp3

Also See: Amazing Love: JJ Hairston & Wife Trina Talk About Their New Marriage Ministry

