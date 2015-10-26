The bond between mother and daughter is arguably the most special, but also can be one of the most problematic relationships on the planet. Oxygen’s new series “Fix My Mom” explores these complex dynamics, following five vibrant mother-daughter pairs who are pushed beyond their comfort zones in a final effort to salvage the relationships they hold most dear.

Follow @Elev8Official

You will be able to see from the opening scenes that the spiritual focus of these women has veered off the road completely. One mother even calls another out on it in the trailer below!

Each episode, the mothers and daughters are put to the test through specifically designed challenges aimed at getting to the root of their issues. With the guidance of life coach Laura Baron, the ladies embark on a roller-coaster journey together in hopes of mending their broken bonds before the damage becomes irreparable.

The series premieres Tuesday, October 27 at 9pm ET/PT.

Don’t miss these stories:

Make sure that you are part of our Facebook Family!

this_permalink = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com/category/tv/”; this_site = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com”;http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com//embed/playlist/942146View gallery

New Oxygen Show ‘Fix My Mom’ Focuses On The Struggles Of The Spirit was originally published on elev8.com