New Oxygen Show ‘Fix My Mom’ Focuses On The Struggles Of The Spirit

Fix My Mom

Source: Oxygen Media / Promotionsl

The bond between mother and daughter is arguably the most special, but also can be one of the most problematic relationships on the planet. Oxygen’s new series “Fix My Mom” explores these complex dynamics, following five vibrant mother-daughter pairs who are pushed beyond their comfort zones in a final effort to salvage the relationships they hold most dear.

You will be able to see from the opening scenes that the spiritual focus of these women has veered off the road completely. One mother even calls  another out on it in the trailer below!

 

Each episode, the mothers and daughters are put to the test through specifically designed challenges aimed at getting to the root of their issues. With the guidance of life coach Laura Baron, the ladies embark on a roller-coaster journey together in hopes of mending their broken bonds before the damage becomes irreparable.

The series premieres Tuesday, October 27 at 9pm ET/PT.

was originally published on elev8.com

