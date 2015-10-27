Tamar Braxton Answers Critics with Scripture after Calling Herself the ‘Best’ Competitor on #DWTS

(eewmagazine.com) “Dancing with the Stars” competitor Tamar Braxton is being called cocky after producers filmed her saying she’s the “best” dancer on the show.

But the Grammy Award-nominated singer, who slipped into last place after that declaration, is defending herself against critics with a Bible verse.

“The BIBLE says speak things as though it is so! And so I SHALL!” tweeted the 38-year-old, referencing Romans 4:17, which says God “calleth those things which are not, as though they were.”

The BIBLE says speak things as though it is so! And so I SHALL! Who kicks one who WANTS to believe in themselves?… 😕 — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) October 27, 2015

The breakout star of season 21 of the hit ABC series added, “Who kicks one who WANTS to believe in themselves?”

Some say there is a fine line between confidence and cockiness, and the always outspoken co-host of The Real, crossed it.

But, did she?

The controversy started during a pre-dance interview when producers asked Braxton, “How do you feel about yourself in this competition? Where do you stand?”

Looking uncomfortable and hesitant, the preacher’s daughter replied, “It’s hard for me to say without coming across being shady.”

Then, lowering her voice and whispering, Braxton said, “but I’m probably the best dancer in the competition.”

See: Tamar Braxton, Chaka Kahn & Paula Deen Among New ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Lineup & Bishop Secular: When Dancing In Church Goes Too Far! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!