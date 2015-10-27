Take Control Tuesday: Take Control Tuesday: People Are Not Ready For Opportunity When It Knocks On Their Door

Housing Counselor and Financial Coach Mansa Musa, from The Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corporation (CDC), told me that out of the hundreds applications for the down payment assistance program for Detroit… only 80 people qualified for the $15,000 grants! 80? Which means if you want to be a home buyer, you need to prepare.

Here’s a way… listen close: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/mansa-musa-get-ready-now.mp3

Also Hear: Take Control Tuesday: Financial Wellness Update!

To get on the home buying education track text the word “homebuyer” to 313-626-SMART (7627)

