CLOSE
Finance
HomeFinance

Take Control Tuesday: Take Control Tuesday: People Are Not Ready For Opportunity When It Knocks On Their Door

0 reads
Leave a comment

Housing Counselor and Financial Coach Mansa Musa, from The Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corporation (CDC), told me that out of the hundreds applications for the down payment assistance program for Detroit… only 80 people qualified for the $15,000 grants! 80? Which means if you want to be a home buyer, you need to prepare.

Here’s a way… listen close:

Couple Looking at Home

Source: stevecoleimages / Getty

Also Hear: Take Control Tuesday: Financial Wellness Update!

To get on the home buying education track text the word “homebuyer” to 313-626-SMART (7627)

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corporation (CDC) , Credit scores , Detroit market , Finances , Financial Bootcamp , Financial Wellness , Home buying help , Mansa Musa , moneysmartlife.org , Preparing for financial incentives

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close