Game on Wednesday: Take Your Purpose off Hold

I don’t know anyone who actually likes to be on hold. Think about it, you’re impatient, you’re fidgety, and you just want to get going. The same goes with your purpose; why would you put your God-given purpose on hold? Today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough, President of Game On Leadership Institute has five tips to revving your goals back up and getting your plans off hold. Hang up… It’s Game On!
Listen here:
Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Game On Leadership Institute, Log onto: GameOnDr.com or call: 844-218-8113
Also Hear: Game on Wednesday: Gaining Ground & Getting Unstuck & Game On Wednesday: 5 Tips on Dominating Your Circumstances
