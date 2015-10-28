Game on Wednesday: Take Your Purpose off Hold

Follow @randimyles2go

I don’t know anyone who actually likes to be on hold. Think about it, you’re impatient, you’re fidgety, and you just want to get going. The same goes with your purpose; why would you put your God-given purpose on hold? Today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough, President of Game On Leadership Institute has five tips to revving your goals back up and getting your plans off hold. Hang up… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/gow-on-hold.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Game On Leadership Institute, Log onto: GameOnDr.com or call: 844-218-8113

