Spring Valley High School Officer From Violent Arrest Video Fired

Deputy Ben Fields has been accused of using excessive force before.

A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy seen hurling a student to the ground and then dragging her across the floor in a widely viewed video has been fired, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Wednesday. Deputy Ben Fields had been on administrative leave since the Monday incident.

“Deputy Ben Fields did wrong Monday,” Lott said, adding that Fields had been terminated from the department roughly 20 minutes before the noon press announcement.

But even as he announced Fields’ firing, Lott appeared to defend his actions and shift at least some of the blame for the encounter to the student, who he described as “very disruptive and very disrespectful.”

The violent classroom arrest at Spring Valley High School in Columbia prompted a local investigation from the sheriff’s department, the state’s attorney’s office as well as a federal probe into whether Fields, who is white, violated the civil rights of the 16-year-old student, who is black.

