Gospel
Trip Lee, Tedashii, KB, Andy Mineo And Lecrae Bring Praise To New Level [VIDEO]

Reach Records

Source: John Shearer / Getty Images

Since 1970 the GMA Dove Awards has honored outstanding achievements and excellence in Christian Music. The Dove Awards serves as the Grammy Awards of Christian Music.

Music has evolved since the early days when it was almost exclusively Southern Gospel and Christian Contemporary Music. It’s been a hard year for Christian and Gospel rappers.The music industry does not know what to do with them.The year began with Billboard dismissing them from the gospel charts, leaving them to scrap with mainstream albums.

If there is any question about how great these guys are, all you must do is watch the below video! They delivered a Reach Records take over that will go down in the books as one of the best performances ever seen.

Watch Trip Lee, Tedashii, KB, Andy Mineo & Lecrae.

Lecrae took home   “Artist Of The Year,” “Rap/Hip-Hop Album Of The Year” AND “Rap/Hip-Hop Song Of The Year” from this year’s 2015 Dove Awards.

