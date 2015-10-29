CLOSE
Recipes
Mini Lasagna Cups Recipe [VIDEO]

This recipe makes 12 individual lasagnas. While this recipe is meatless, feel free to add your favorite cooked meat like ground beef or sausage as well as more vegetables to the layers.

Mini Lasagna Cups Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • 24 wonton wrappers
  • 2 to 3 cups marinara sauce, heated
  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • Cooking spray
  • (optional) dry parsley for garnish

Click here for instructions.

Mini Lasagna Cups Recipe [VIDEO] was originally published on KissDetroit.com

