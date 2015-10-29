CLOSE
Beautiful! Sarah Jakes Open Letter To Her Parents, #MyHeros [[Pic]]

Sarah Jakes loves her mom and dad, T.D. Jakes and Serita Jakes.

To express her admiration and appreciation for the two people who raised her, the 26-year-old published a beautifully written open letter on Instagram.

I never understood as a young girl what you were up against. You made it look so easy like your strength was in abundance and courage overflowing. I took my foundation for granted until I realized just how difficult it is to lay one that can withstand the storms and adversity the years are guaranteed to bring. I watched your arms wrap around each other and encircle us all through more struggles than will ever be known to the public eye. Still, each Sunday you stood before the crowds and waged war against their fears, depression, anger, frustration, and pain. Those same issues would wait to chase you out of the building, but each Sunday you pressed through the obstacles before you and picked another fight. Your legacy lives and breathes inside of me. The tenacity you've had to keep plowing has taught me the strength God has given my own hands. I pray each child learns to see their parents through the eyes of an adult trying to hold it all together when everything around you is threatening to tear it apart. I pray each child discovers a love that creates a life that is built to last and committed to endurance. I pray my children see my hands placed gently on the back of my husband and see @toureroberts hand placed on the spine of my existence and realize that life is about what you allow God to do through you in spite of what happens to you. #myheroes @bishopjakes @seritajakes

(via: eewmagazine.com)

Also See: Sarah Jakes Opens Up About Failed Marriage, Gossip And More [VIDEO] & Bishop T.D. Jakes Daughter Sarah Talks About Her Teen Pregnancy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

 

