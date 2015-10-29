CLOSE
Ben Carson Defends Faith: Belief In Traditional Marriage Is Not Homophobia [POLL]

Ben Carsons faith has been a big part of his campaign for President of The United States. He is definitely standing by his faith without flinching.

CNBC moderator Carl Quintanilla questioned Carson’s role on the board of Costco, a warehouse retailer that a study named the most “gay-friendly” brand in the United States. Costco is known for providing benefits to the spouses of gay employees.Carson responded that just because he believes in marriage between one man and one woman, does not mean gay people should not be treated with respect.
Ben Carson responded as follows:
“Well obviously, you don’t understand my views on homosexuality. I believe that our Constitution protects everybody, regardless of their sexual orientation or any other aspect. I also believe that marriage is between one man and one woman. There is no reason that you can’t be perfectly fair to the gay community. They shouldn’t automatically assume that because you believe that marriage is between one man and one woman, that you are a homophobe, this is one of the myths perpetrated on our society, and this is how they are fighting people and get people to shut up. That’s what the PC culture is all about and it’s destroying this nation.”
Ben is an interesting man. Carson was baptized at Burns Seventh-day Adventist Church on Detroit’s east-side. A few years later he told the pastor at a church in Inkster, Michigan he was attending that he had not fully understood his first baptism and wanted to be baptized again, so he was. He has served as a local elder and Sabbath school teacher in the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Take Our Poll

