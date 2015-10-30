CLOSE
Family
Tamera Mowry Housley Pays Tribute To Husband And Dedicates Marriage To God

Tamera Housely and Adam Housely

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Tamera Mowry Housely is a woman of God. One look at her blog and you are very aware that she knows God.

She affirms on her pages and all of her social media that ‘God does exist and he touches each of our lives.’ Each day she confesses that she prays for and over her children. Tamera and her son Aden wear matching faith bracelets. She and husband Adam have consecrated their marriage to God and live accordingly. She truly walks the walk. This week she took to her Instagram page and paid tribute to her husband and rededicated her marriage to God’s wise hands.

She posted the below:

We’ve been through ups and downs, through thick and thin. People always ask what makes our love our love? Persistence, forgiveness, unconditional love, honesty, communication, but most importantly our relationship with God:) You love me anyhow @adamhousley and I thank you for that.

The couple have two children.

Tamera Mowry Housley Pays Tribute To Husband And Dedicates Marriage To God was originally published on elev8.com

