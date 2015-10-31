CLOSE
4 Scriptures To Fight The Evils Of The World

Each day we look out our window and see a changing world. We are faced with violence, sexual depravity, loss of respect, broken families, discrimination and so many more evils. Many Christians find that the world celebrates sin over holiness.

Here are four Scriptures to help fight the evil of the world.

Isaiah 41:10

Fear thou not; for I [am] with thee: be not dismayed; for I [am] thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

2 Thessalonians 3:3

But the Lord is faithful, who shall establish you, and keep [you] from evil.

Isaiah 54:17

No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue [that] shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This [is] the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness [is] of me, saith the LORD.

2 Timothy 4:18

And the Lord shall deliver me from every evil work, and will preserve [me] unto his heavenly kingdom: to whom [be] glory for ever and ever. Amen.

 

