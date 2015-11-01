Your God Is To Small If…

Your God is too small if:

Your biggest and most frequent requests made to him are items for personal comfort (bigger house, bigger car,more clothes).

Matthew 6:33

Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need.

Your thought life is consumed by what Pastor Donald Bell of Covenant Blessing in Gardena, CA refers to as the “Three P’s” namely Power, Position, and Possessions

Matthew 6:24

“No one can serve two masters. Either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and Money.

You over-react to an inconvenience as well as a crisis.

John 16:33

“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

You believe the bible applies to “spiritual” matters, but not to real life issues, like pressures on your job, dysfunctions in your marriage, the way you parent your children, or spend your free time.

2 Timothy 3:16

All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness,

You are afraid and therefore refuse to tithe.

Malachi 3:10

Bring all the tithes into the storehouse so there will be enough food in my Temple. If you do,” says the Lord of Heaven’s Armies, “I will open the windows of heaven for you. I will pour out a blessing so great you won’t have enough room to take it in! Try it! Put me to the test!

You seldom/never apologize or seldom/never forgive (even yourself).

James 5:16

Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective.

You never attempt anything at which you might fail.

Mark 10:27

Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God.”

You’ve turned away from your BIG CRAZY IMPOSSIBLE Holy- Spirit-inspired dream, because other people convinced you it was big, crazy, and impossible.

Luke 1:37

For nothing is impossible with God.”

You love yourself first and best.

John 12:24-25 (The Message)

“Listen carefully: Unless a grain of wheat is buried in the ground, dead to the world, it is never any more than a grain of wheat. But if it is buried, it sprouts and reproduces itself many times over. In the same way, anyone who holds on to life just as it is destroys that life. But if you let it go, reckless in your love, you’ll have it forever, real and eternal.

You have lost hope.

Ephesians 1:18

I pray also that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in the saints,

Our God truly is an awesome God, who does wonders everyday. If you don’t know him personally, have put something else in his place, or have limited him to what you can experience with your senses, then you are missing out on your life’s purpose. Please explore the scriptures above on your own time. Meditate on them. Allow God’s word to saturate your mind, and experience what it is like to be made new. Talk to him. Ask questions of people you respect who have a vital, thriving relationship with God. Then share what you learn with others in the form of encouragement.

If you allow him, God can change your life, your circumstances, and most importantly, your heart. Be blessed, Family! Happy Friday!

