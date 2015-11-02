Billy Graham Says It Is A ‘Sin’ To Criticize Your Pastor

via: eewmagazine.com

Creflo Dollar’s jet debacle. Eddie Long’s sex scandal. Zachary Tims’ drug overdose. There are plenty of scandalous things pastors get caught up in.

Despite how shady or questionable their actions, however, Billy Graham advises you to keep your mouth off the man of God.

Constantly criticizing pastors is “wrong and it is a sin in the eyes of God,” said the 95-year-old evangelist in answer to a question submitted by a member of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

“Not only does it cause dissension in the church,” he said, but those who engage in it demonstrate that “their hearts and minds are closed to the teaching of God’s word.”

