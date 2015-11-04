CLOSE
Gospel
Home

Donnie McClurkin Thanks Many For Prayers As He Mourns Again

0 reads
Leave a comment
Donnie Mclurkin

Source: Press Photo / Headshot

Donnie McClurkin is weathering the storms of sadness. His 13 year old niece  has passed away. While Donnie did not specify the cause he did thank the many people who are supporting him.

Donnie took to Facebook to post this special message:

The passing of my 13yr old niece, Trinity, 4days ago…and the pain it’s left her parents and grandparents, aunts uncles, brothers & sister and cousins…left me broken on stage …but theses singers were and are so much more than singers..Kim Burrell, Jessica Reedy, FRED Hammond, Isaac CARREE, zacardicortez, HEZEKIAH WALKER… Their love helped me minister..it’s all for the glory of God! Keep my family in prayer.. Home going service is this thursday…another death…but God be praised…THROUGH IT ALL, ANDRAE…THROUGH IT ALL!

 

We send our deepest prayers of consolation to him. Donnie has been a participating performer  on the Festival Of Praise Tour this fall.

 

Make sure to read:

 

Don’t forget to join our Facebook Family.

Donnie McClurkin Thanks Many For Prayers As He Mourns Again was originally published on elev8.com

Bishop Hezekiah Walker , donnie mcclurkin , Fred Hammond , Isaac Carree , Jessica Reedy , Zacardi Cortez

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close