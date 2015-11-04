Donnie McClurkin is weathering the storms of sadness. His 13 year old niece has passed away. While Donnie did not specify the cause he did thank the many people who are supporting him.

Follow @Elev8Official

Donnie took to Facebook to post this special message:

The passing of my 13yr old niece, Trinity, 4days ago…and the pain it’s left her parents and grandparents, aunts uncles, brothers & sister and cousins…left me broken on stage …but theses singers were and are so much more than singers..Kim Burrell, Jessica Reedy, FRED Hammond, Isaac CARREE, zacardicortez, HEZEKIAH WALKER… Their love helped me minister..it’s all for the glory of God! Keep my family in prayer.. Home going service is this thursday…another death…but God be praised…THROUGH IT ALL, ANDRAE…THROUGH IT ALL!

We send our deepest prayers of consolation to him. Donnie has been a participating performer on the Festival Of Praise Tour this fall.

Make sure to read:

Don’t forget to join our Facebook Family.

Donnie McClurkin Thanks Many For Prayers As He Mourns Again was originally published on elev8.com