Aretha Franklin Shares ‘Gospel Legends’ Event Details

Aretha Franklin

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Aretha Franklin will present her annual Gospel concert and service Thanksgiving week on Sunday, November 22.

Franklin’s Gospel Legends event will feature multiple award-winning recording artists Pastor Shirley Caesar, the Williams Brothers, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, and Audrey DuBois Harris. Reverend Marcia Dyson will deliver the Invocation and Reverend Mother and Reverend Ruth Wilson will host the event.

