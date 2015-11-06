CLOSE
Congressman Testifies To Hill: ‘God Has A Plan For U.S.’

Source: Ashlyn Jones / Getty Images

US Congressman Brad Sherman (Democrat, California) testified  God has a plan for the Federal Reserve and the country. He was born and raised in southern California, represents California’s San Fernando Valley, and has been in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1997. Congressman Sherman is serving his tenth term in Congress, and currently resides in Sherman Oaks, CA.

Sherman testified to a congressional committee yesterday:

“God’s plan is not for things to rise in the autumn. As a matter of fact, that’s why we call it fall. Nor is it God’s plan for things to rise in winter, through the snow. God’s plan is that things rise in the spring. So if you want to be good with the almighty, you might want to delay until May.”

Watch his moving testimony.

It should be noted  he is  consumer rights advocate, Sherman was among the leaders behind the formation of the Consumer Financial Protection Agency, which protects consumers from financial institutions issuing credit cards and offering costly overdraft protection. Sherman also protected families’ retirement funds and college savings and put controls on companies which reward corporate CEOs multi-million dollar bonuses for bad performance. He is close to his faith and really believes he serves the people with God in his heart.

U.S. Federal Reserve , US Congressman Brad Sherman

