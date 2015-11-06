National Geographic Launches Faith Miniseries ‘Saints & Strangers’ [VIDEO]

National Geographic‘s forthcoming scripted miniseries, “Saints & Strangers,”will spark discussion about America’s history and revitalize interest in the country’s ‘founding’ by its first European settlers ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The mini-series will take a deep dive into the faith of the settlers and their quest for religious freedom.
“After 66 days at sea wrought with sickness and storms, we offer thanks for our deliverance to this shore, we ask for your mercy … for your guidance, we pray for your protection as we face unknown battles in this new world, amen,” he says.
Watch the trailer:
This follows behind their first attempt of Faith programming with ‘Killing Jesus’ which was extremely successful and one of their highest rated shows ever.
