CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
Home

Testimony: Smokey Robinson Shares The Moment God Sobered Him Up

0 reads
Leave a comment
Smokey Robinson

Source: Masterclass / Promotional

Smokey Robinson is a legend.  Music icon Bob Dylan calls him America’s ‘greatest living poet’. The singer-songwriter’s career spans over 4 decades of hits. He has received numerous awards including the Grammy Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate (Howard University), Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States. He has also been inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.

But, fame takes its toll. Smokey fell victim to one of the world’s oldest lures.

When music icon Smokey Robinson was 40 years old, he began abusing drugs. For two and a half years, he says he was on a drug trip that left him looking like a walking corpse. One night, a friend of Smokey’s showed up at his door and asked if he could pray for him. The next morning, he took Smokey to a little storefront church for some spiritual guidance.

When Smokey walked in, he was an addict. When he walked out, he says he was a free man.

Watch his testimony below!

It’s great to know that he is a survivor! Oprah’s Master Class offers an unprecedented first-person insight into the brilliant minds of the famous people we love, respect and admire. Smokey’s was just amazing. You learned so much about him as a person. He definitely someone to admire.

Make sure to  read:

Don’t forget to like us on Facebook and join our family!

Testimony: Smokey Robinson Shares The Moment God Sobered Him Up was originally published on elev8.com

Kennedy Center Honorees , Masterclass , Smokey Robinson

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close