Smokey Robinson is a legend. Music icon Bob Dylan calls him America’s ‘greatest living poet’. The singer-songwriter’s career spans over 4 decades of hits. He has received numerous awards including the Grammy Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate (Howard University), Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States. He has also been inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.

Follow @Elev8Official

But, fame takes its toll. Smokey fell victim to one of the world’s oldest lures.

When music icon Smokey Robinson was 40 years old, he began abusing drugs. For two and a half years, he says he was on a drug trip that left him looking like a walking corpse. One night, a friend of Smokey’s showed up at his door and asked if he could pray for him. The next morning, he took Smokey to a little storefront church for some spiritual guidance.

When Smokey walked in, he was an addict. When he walked out, he says he was a free man.

Watch his testimony below!

It’s great to know that he is a survivor! Oprah’s Master Class offers an unprecedented first-person insight into the brilliant minds of the famous people we love, respect and admire. Smokey’s was just amazing. You learned so much about him as a person. He definitely someone to admire.

Make sure to read:

Don’t forget to like us on Facebook and join our family!

Testimony: Smokey Robinson Shares The Moment God Sobered Him Up was originally published on elev8.com