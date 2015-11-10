Moving Tribute Honoring the Life of Dr. Myles Munroe [[Video]]

Tribute to Dr. Myles Munroe A Prophetic Voice for the Kingdom

via: YouTube/Destiny Image

Dr. Myles Munroe [and his wife Ruth] was more than a pastor, teacher, and author, he was a Christian statesman who became a catalytic thought leader for a whole generation of church leaders and Christ-followers.

While many remember Dr. Munroe for delivering exceptional teaching on topics such as purpose, potential, vision, praise and worship, leadership, and even relationships, perhaps no revelation has attracted more attention—and thus, has been more integral to the shifting of the landscape of the church—as his message on the Kingdom of God. In this respect, Dr. Munroe served as a pioneer and prophetic voice, summoning the church to lift up its eyes, and start embracing its heavenly inheritance now instead of just holding out for the afterlife.

In commemoration of a year since his home-going, it is worth noting that Dr. Munroe was a key figure when it came to heralding the Gospel of the Kingdom.

Also See: What Dr. Myles Munroe Will Be Remembered For [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] & ‘NewsOne Now’ Remembers Dr. Myles Munroe [VIDEO]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!