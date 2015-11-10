CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Sherri Shepherd’s Son Explains Why Sunday School May Not Work For Him

0 reads
Leave a comment

via: EEW Magazine

In a light-hearted social media post, Sherri Shepherd shares a conversation she had with her adorable son Jeffrey about church.

LA Premiere Of Pure Flix's 'Woodlawn' - Red Carpet

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty

 

“The View” lead contributor and devout Christian reveals exactly why her 10-year-old little guy isn’t feeling quite so enthusiastic about Bible class.

We’ll admit, learning all 66 books—39 Old Testament and 27 New Testament—can be intimidating for anyone.

But we’re sure he’ll be just fine.

READ MORE HERE

Also See: Sherri Shepherd Explains Why ‘Woodlawn’ Is A Great Film For Christians And Non-Christians & Is Sherri Shepard Returning To The View?

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

bible school , Sherri Shepherd , Sherri Shepherd's son , Sunday School

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close