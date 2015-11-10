Sherri Shepherd’s Son Explains Why Sunday School May Not Work For Him

via: EEW Magazine

In a light-hearted social media post, Sherri Shepherd shares a conversation she had with her adorable son Jeffrey about church.

“The View” lead contributor and devout Christian reveals exactly why her 10-year-old little guy isn’t feeling quite so enthusiastic about Bible class.

“Mommy I tried church & I don’t think Sunday School is going to work for me” when Jeffrey found out he had2 memorize the books of the Bible — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) November 10, 2015

We’ll admit, learning all 66 books—39 Old Testament and 27 New Testament—can be intimidating for anyone.

But we’re sure he’ll be just fine.

