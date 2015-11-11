5 Powerful Prayers For Veterans And Their Families

Veterans deserve our respect and our prayers.

1 Corinthians 16:13 “Be on the alert, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong.”

Here are prayers that you can say,pass on and keep.

Prayer of a Parent for a Soldier

Father all-powerful and ever-loving God,

from before we were born,

your love has nurtured and sustained us.

Hear my prayer for N., my son/daughter.

Keep him/her safe in time of battle

and faithful to you, day in and day out.

Bring him/her safely home to those who love him/her.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Prayer of a Spouse for a Soldier

God of power and might,

at every moment and in every place

you are near to those who call upon your name in faith.

In marriage you have blessed us with a share in your divine love.

Look upon my husband/wife and keep him/her in your safekeeping,

no matter where the road may lead.

And when the battle is ended,

bring him/her safely home to those who love him.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Prayer For Deceased Veterans

O God,

by whose mercy the faithful departed find rest,

look kindly on your departed veterans who gave their

lives in the service of their country.

Grant that through the passion, death, and resurrection of your Son

they may share in the joy of your heavenly kingdom

and rejoice in you with your saints forever.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Prayer For the Safety of Soldiers

Almighty and eternal God,

those who take refuge in you will be glad

and forever will shout for joy.

Protect these soldiers as they discharge their duties.

Protect them with the shield of your strength

and keep them safe from all evil and harm.

May the power of your love enable them to return home

in safety, that with all who love them,

they may ever praise you for your loving care.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Prayer For Troops

All-powerful and ever-living God,

when Abraham left his native land

and departed from his people

you kept him safe through all his journeys.

Protect these soldiers.

Be their constant companion and their strength in battle,

their refuge in every adversity.

Guide them, O Lord, that they may return home in safety.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

May The Lord Walk with Them.

