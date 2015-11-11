Tamera Mowry Housley: ‘Learn To Love The Hair You Were Born With’

(eewmagazine.com)

“The Real” co-host Tamera Mowry Housley shared an empowering Instagram message with natural-haired women.

After ignoring the hate and loving the texture God gave her at birth, Tamera is now offering up some great advice.

“Learn to love the hair you were born with. Take care of it,” she said, which is exactly what Tamera is doing with her ringlets. (More Here)

