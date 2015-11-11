Tamera Mowry Housley: ‘Learn To Love The Hair You Were Born With’

“The Real” co-host Tamera Mowry Housley shared an empowering Instagram message with natural-haired women.
For all my natural sisters. This is for you! I was inspired when I saw many of you embracing your hair. The big chop was scary and I received some hurtful comments along the way. But I never ever gave up. Learn to love the hair you were born with. Take care of it. People ask me why I never wear my curls out all the time? It’s because I love them so much I want to protect them. So I get to explore with amazing wigs. This is ME; ALL OF ME. No wig, no extensions, no clip ons. Just me. And boy do I love it! 😍
After ignoring the hate and loving the texture God gave her at birth, Tamera is now offering up some great advice.
“Learn to love the hair you were born with. Take care of it,” she said, which is exactly what Tamera is doing with her ringlets. (More Here)
