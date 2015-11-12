CLOSE
Starbucks Taking Heat for Taking ‘Christ & Christmas’ Off Their New Red Cups

Ever since Christian evangelist Joshua Feuerstein called Starbucks out for trying to “take Christ and Christmas off their brand new cups,” the brand has been facing serious backlash.

In a viral video, he accused the secular coffee maker of hating Jesus, eliciting a response from the global chain.

Jeffrey Fields, Starbucks vice president of Design & Content said, “Creating a culture of belonging, inclusion and diversity is one of the core values of Starbucks, and each year during the holidays the company aims to bring customers an experience that inspires the spirit of the season,” The statement continues, “In the past, we have told stories with our holiday cups designs. This year we wanted to usher in the holidays with a purity of design that welcomes all of our stories.”

The Arizona-based evangelical has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising his boldness and others criticizing his close-mindedness.

MORE HERE

 

