How ‘Peanuts’ Took Faith to Culture – The Deeper Message of Charlie Brown

In a few weeks, network television will broadcast one of the Bible’s most powerful passages into millions of homes across America. In an era of increased religious polarization, where overtly religious messages are largely absent from prime-time, Linus’ monologue in A Charlie Brown Christmas (taken from the book of Luke) is still somewhat remarkable.

Even when the Christmas special first aired in the mid-’60s, the decision to include the Bible passage was controversial. But Schulz’s adamance and non-compromising creative vision paid off. That year, nearly half of the country tuned in to watch.

Considering the special has been aired consistently for five decades, it’s arguably one of the most broadcasted pieces of Scripture in history.

And it perfectly embodies the legacy Charles Schulz created with Peanuts. (Relevant Magazine – Jesse Carey)

