CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
HomeFaith And Spirit

How ‘Peanuts’ Took Faith to Culture – The Deeper Message of Charlie Brown

5 reads
Leave a comment

In a few weeks, network television will broadcast one of the Bible’s most powerful passages into millions of homes across America. In an era of increased religious polarization, where overtly religious messages are largely absent from prime-time, Linus’ monologue in A Charlie Brown Christmas (taken from the book of Luke) is still somewhat remarkable.

Even when the Christmas special first aired in the mid-’60s, the decision to include the Bible passage was controversial. But Schulz’s adamance and non-compromising creative vision paid off. That year, nearly half of the country tuned in to watch.

Considering the special has been aired consistently for five decades, it’s arguably one of the most broadcasted pieces of Scripture in history.

And it perfectly embodies the legacy Charles Schulz created with Peanuts. (Relevant Magazine – Jesse Carey)

Read More Here

Also Check Out: Things You Don’t Want For Christmas! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] & Starbucks Taking Heat for Taking ‘Christ & Christmas’ Off Their New Red Cups

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Charles Schulz , Charlie Brown , Charlie Brown Christmas , Jesse Carey , Linus Monologue , luke , Peanut's , relevant magazine

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close