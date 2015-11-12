How God Is Glorified in Our Weakness in 3-Minutes [[Video]]

It takes author, teacher, hip-hop artist and pastor Trip Lee 3-minutes to explain how he’s seen God’s strength glorified in his weakness. Here’s some encouragement for you today.

(DesiringGod.org)

