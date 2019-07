The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson will be Oprah’s next guest on Master Class.

“When asked by Oprah what the key elements were for me getting thru my bouts with depression in my 20’s and 30’s, I told her the only anchor I was able to hold onto during those times was faith. Look forward to sharing more life lessons with you guys this SUNDAY at 8pm on #MasterClass #OwnNetwork”

He & his long time girlfriend are also expecting a baby girl! Congrats!