2015’s Six Family Friendly Thanksgiving Must See Movies

Family time is right around the corner. Some of us are not big football fan. Now is the perfect time for television viewing. Here is your ultimate dvd guide.
Signed,Sealed Delivered.
The original series “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” is a wonderful combination of romance, comedy and drama that follows the lives of four postal detectives who transform themselves into a team of detectives to track down intended recipients of undeliverable mail. Their missions take them out of the office and into an unpredictable world where redirected letters and packages can save lives, solve crimes, reunite old loves and change futures by arriving late but somehow always on time. The team includes charming Oliver O’Toole (Eric Mabius), a genius postal detective and the group’s leader; new team member, Shane McInerney (Kristin Booth), a technophile who brings 21st century sensibility to the group; free-spirited, “girl next door” Rita Haywith (Crystal Lowe) who has a photographic memory; and lovable Norman Dorman (Geoff Gustafson), a master in conventional research methods.
Island of Grace
Megan has lost her way. Although she has been saved, the praise of the world now comes before God. Her co-worker Chris doesn’t understand how Megan can deny the faith, especially when she was instrumental in bringing him to Jesus.
However, when Megan and Chris go on a business trip with their boss, Mark, their lives are forever changed in a near-fatal plane crash. Stranded on an island in a far corner of the world, Megan is forced to re-examine her life, beginning a journey not just of survival, but also of remembering what it means to be saved.
Redemption of the Commons
Victor seems to have it all together – good looks, his own brand and marketing company, and life in L.A. But appearances can be deceiving, because in reality, he’s broke, living out of his van, $93,000 in debt and still looking for the ever-elusive purpose of his life.
Pop, an elderly friend from the past, offers Victor his only choice – to come back home. Yet, home is a tattered trailer park in the Deep South, which is full of bad memories and broken relationships.
Once home, Victor discovers that he must deal with his volatile past before he can move toward his promising future.
Through the story’s inspiring ending of reconciled relationships and realized dreams, we are reminded that no life is “common” – and that everyone has a God-given purpose. The DVD is available now!
Trailer:
Related: Sherri Shepherd Explains Why ‘Woodlawn’ Is A Great Film For Christians And Non-Christians
2015’s Six Family Friendly Thanksgiving Must See Movies was originally published on elev8.com
1 2 3 4Next page »