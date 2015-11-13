2015’s Six Family Friendly Thanksgiving Must See Movies

Family time is right around the corner. Some of us are not big football fan. Now is the perfect time for television viewing. Here is your ultimate dvd guide.

Signed,Sealed Delivered.

The original series “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” is a wonderful combination of romance, comedy and drama that follows the lives of four postal detectives who transform themselves into a team of detectives to track down intended recipients of undeliverable mail. Their missions take them out of the office and into an unpredictable world where redirected letters and packages can save lives, solve crimes, reunite old loves and change futures by arriving late but somehow always on time. The team includes charming Oliver O’Toole (Eric Mabius), a genius postal detective and the group’s leader; new team member, Shane McInerney (Kristin Booth), a technophile who brings 21st century sensibility to the group; free-spirited, “girl next door” Rita Haywith (Crystal Lowe) who has a photographic memory; and lovable Norman Dorman (Geoff Gustafson), a master in conventional research methods.

Island of Grace

Megan has lost her way. Although she has been saved, the praise of the world now comes before God. Her co-worker Chris doesn’t understand how Megan can deny the faith, especially when she was instrumental in bringing him to Jesus.

However, when Megan and Chris go on a business trip with their boss, Mark, their lives are forever changed in a near-fatal plane crash. Stranded on an island in a far corner of the world, Megan is forced to re-examine her life, beginning a journey not just of survival, but also of remembering what it means to be saved.

Redemption of the Commons