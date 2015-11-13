Check out to James Fortune’s new single “Prayer Saved My Life” in the audio player above. His inspirational and intensely spiritual single seems to be a deeply personal, yet universal thank you to those who supported him in tougher times. Click on the audio player to him beautifully share his testimony.
James Fortune “Prayer Saved My Life” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com