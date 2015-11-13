CLOSE
YAMS
Home

James Fortune “Prayer Saved My Life” [NEW MUSIC]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Check out to James Fortune’s new single “Prayer Saved My Life” in the audio player above. His inspirational and intensely spiritual single seems to be a deeply personal, yet universal thank you to those who supported him in tougher times. Click on the audio player to him beautifully share his testimony.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: James Fortune Discusses How Therapy For Anger Management & Prayer Saved His Life [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: James Fortune “Never Forsake Me” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Behind The Scenes Of James Fortune’s Live Recording [VIDEO]

    James Fortune “Prayer Saved My Life” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

    James Fortune , new music , prayer saved my life

    comments – add yours
    Photos
    See All Photos
    Trending
    Latest
    Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
    James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
     3 months ago
    04.19.19
    Evening of Praise and Worship
    Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
     4 months ago
    04.05.19
    Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
    Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
     5 months ago
    03.08.19
    The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
    Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
     10 months ago
    10.08.18
    Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
    HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
     10 months ago
    09.26.18
    Praise In Park 2016
    [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
     10 months ago
    09.21.18
    Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
    Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
     1 year ago
    05.31.18
    Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
    Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
     1 year ago
    03.19.18
    Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
    Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
     1 year ago
    03.12.18
    Eric Deon
    Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
     1 year ago
    03.05.18
    Photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close