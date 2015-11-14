CLOSE
Prayer Against Terrorism

When acts of terrorism and violence shatter our feelings of security prayer can be used as a strong weapon.  Through prayer we can pray for the victims of terrorism and pray for God’s ongoing protection.  We can pray that terrorism plots be discovered and uncovered and we can pray for the law enforcement and military troops who guard us. We can beseech him to give us the wisdom of how to comfort the struggling, frightened individuals around us.

Prayers Against Terrorism:

I bind and rebuke every red eagle of terror that would come against my nation in the name of Jesus (Jeremiah 49:22).

I will not be afraid of the terror by night (Psalm 91:5).

I bind and rebuke all terrorists that would plot against my nation in the name of Jesus.

I bind and rebuke all spirits of hatred and murder that would manifest through terrorism in the name of Jesus.

I bind and rebuke all religious terrorists in the name of Jesus.

I bind and rebuke all demons of jihad in the name of Jesus.

I bind and rebuke all spirits of antichrist and hatred of Christianity in the name of Jesus.

I bind all spirits of hatred of America in the name of Jesus.

I bind all spirits of hatred of {___my country____} in the name of Jesus.

I bind and rebuke the terrors of death in the name of Jesus (Psalm 55:4).

I bind all fear and panic that would come through terrorism in the name of Jesus.

Deliver me from violent and bloodthirsty men (Psalm 140:1).

I cut the acts of violence out of the hands of the wicked (Isaiah 59:6).

Let the assemblies of violent men be exposed and cut off (Psalm 86:14).

Let violence be no more in my borders (Isaiah 60:18).

 

