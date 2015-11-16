CLOSE
Gospel
Home

Tina Campbell Explains How Prayer Is What You Need When The Devil Tempts You

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tina Campbell

Source: CBN News / CBN News

Tina Campbell is a walking testimony to the truth. If you have ever been in her presence you would immediate experience that first hand . Music fans have had a chance to experience a little of it on Wetv’s Mary Mary.

In the video below , Tina goes into depth about prayer struggles and how we are tempted by the devil to choose wrong.

You can use her new book ‘It’s Personal‘ for prayer warfare.

Excerpt from her book:

My life looked pretty good on the outside. I’m a preacher’s kid who was basically born and raised in church. I came to know God as a kid, got serious about Him as a teen, then changed my mind and strayed, but came back to Him as a young adult. I loved the Lord and chose to have a relationship with Him but I struggled, for many years, to have a committed walk.

Tina Campbell book

Source: Tina Campbell / Excerpt

The book is available wherever books are sold.

Make sure to read:

Make sure you are part of our Facebook family!

Tina Campbell Explains How Prayer Is What You Need When The Devil Tempts You was originally published on elev8.com

mary mary cancel tour , Tina Campbell

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close