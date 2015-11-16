New Study Says Obesity Rates Highest Among Black Women + 7 Tips To Get Your Weight Under Control

via: eewmagazine.com

Black women are tipping the scales and dying of preventable illnesses. Now is the time to get your weight and health back on track

Share Obesity, which is a growing problem among Americans, is the biggest issue for black and Hispanic women, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

African-American females have reportedly reached a 57 percent obesity rate. Ladies, it’s time for us to take to control of our health.

The study, which had about 5,000 participants, comes after more than a decade of government anti-obesity campaigns trying to get people to eat better and exercise.

Still, unfortunately, the CDC says obesity-related health conditions, including heart disease, stroke, Type 2 Diabetes and some types of cancer, are the leading causes of preventable death.

So what can you do to get your health under control?

Here are 7 tips:

1. Pack fruit. When you’re craving a snack, if you don’t have something healthy on hand, you’re going to do the wrong thing! Be sure to have an apple, orange, banana, grapes, or whatever your favorite fruit is with you at all times, making it easy to grab.

2. Break out the pots and pans. Eating out regularly is a no-no. There are all kinds of hidden fats, oils and unnecessary calories (not to mention extremely high levels of sodium and sugar!), in restaurant meals and desserts. You can reduce your caloric intake and help cinch that waste by breaking out the pots and pans, and cooking your own food.

3. Drink less sugar. Soda (even diet!), juice (even 100% fresh squeezed!) and alcoholic beverages (even if you argue that you only drink in moderation!) all need to be crossed off your list of suitable drinks. Fill yourself up with water, water and more water, which is a crucial part of any weight loss plan and healthy lifestyle. If you must add flavor, drop a lemon, orange, or lime slice in it. As an added bonus, your body doesn’t know the difference between hunger and thirst, so if you chug a glass of water, you’ll feel fuller and eat less.

MORE HERE!

Also See: Tips To Get Past A Weight Loss Plateau [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] & How To Deal With Criticism About Being Overweight [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!