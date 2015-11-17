Things You Should Stop Saying to a Naturalista… Immediately

Naturals don’t mind talking about their hair journey, but there are some questions that pretty much always get an eye-roll

Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Kimberly Elise are just a few of the visible natural sisters we love. But even with a rise in naturalistas rocking their God-given texture, there’s lots of criticism and misunderstanding. So here’s my public service announcement which includes 5 things naturals wish you would stop saying to us immediately.

1. So, what are you going to do with it?

If I had a nickel—not even a dime—for every time someone scrunched up their face, looked at my natural hair and asked, “So, what are you going to do with it?” or “Are you just gonna wear it like that?” I’d make some pastor very happy with my tithes.

Chances are ma’am or sir, if I came to work, church or some other social gathering like this, my hairstyle was not an accident and I like it. Even if I don’t, this is all I could get my strands to do today, okay?

If you don’t have a compliment or an intelligent question, just be quiet.

2. How do you comb that stuff?

First off, I don’t comb. I finger detangle and sometimes use a Denman brush. But, I digress.

I know the euro-centric beauty standard in our culture makes it hard to imagine a sister being able to get a comb, finger or anything through her kinks, but it’s possible with water, conditioner and oils.

Staring at my fro, twist-out, or wash-n-go with a confused or borderline disgusted look before inquiring about the lamb’s wool on my head that rival’s Jesus’, is in poor taste.

Get it together.

3. Girl, you’re better than me. I could never go natural.

Um, your cultural programming is showing. This statement says that mainstream society’s standards of beauty have made you afraid to embrace the texture God has given you for fear that you won’t be accepted.

You don’t mean it in a bad or self-loathing way, but that’s how it sounds.

If you have such a problem with your natural hair, you need to ask yourself why.

