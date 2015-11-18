Teacher Fights 7th Grade Student At Detroit Middle School [VIDEO]

Detroit Public Schools officials are investigating a fight that took place inside one of its classrooms between a teacher and a 7th grade student at Mackenzie Elementary and middle school.

Diamonique Singleton, the 7th grade student is now suspended. The teacher is still on the job pending investigation.

Watch in the video above as Singletons speak to Fox 2 Detroit about the incident.

