‘Operation Kidsafe’ Comes to Metro Detroit This Weekend!

With all that is going on in the world, it’s great to find things that help make life a bit better.

Local families are invited to a FREE potentially lifesaving Child Safety Event that will fingerprint and picture your youngster with a private custom digital fingerprinting unit just like the FBI and Secret Service use. Spread the Word!

