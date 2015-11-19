Unavoidable Pitfalls of Purpose Walking

There are a few things you just can’t get around when it comes to fulfilling your purpose on earth

Many say they want God’s will for their lives, but are unprepared for what that entails. The truth of the matter is, pursuing purpose isn’t always easy, but it’s worth it.

Here are 3 unpleasant but unavoidable things to expect when leading a purpose-driven life.

Family and friends won’t understand.

Whenever you say yes to God, you have to say no to some things and people. That means there will be a shift in your focus and priorities—something lots of folks in your life won’t understand or like.

But if you really want to go where God is leading you, everyone can’t go with you and not everyone will approve.

Of course being misunderstood is never ideal, especially when your good intentions are wrongly interpreted, but you can’t do anything to change that. So do your best and leave the rest to God.

To a degree, your social life will suffer.

Relax. You don’t have to become a hermit or banish yourself to some sort of wilderness where only workaholics live. But as your focus and priorities shift, what you give your time and attention to will change as well.

Perhaps God is leading you to write a book, attend seminary, be more involved at your local church, start a blog, or step out in ministry or business. All those things require time, study and concentrated effort.

READ MORE HERE

