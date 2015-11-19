CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Unavoidable Pitfalls of Purpose Walking

0 reads
Leave a comment

There are a few things you just can’t get around when it comes to fulfilling your purpose on earth

Formidably successful

Source: laflor / Getty

(via: eewmagazine.com)

Many say they want God’s will for their lives, but are unprepared for what that entails. The truth of the matter is, pursuing purpose isn’t always easy, but it’s worth it.

Here are 3 unpleasant but unavoidable things to expect when leading a purpose-driven life.

  1. Family and friends won’t understand.

Whenever you say yes to God, you have to say no to some things and people. That means there will be a shift in your focus and priorities—something lots of folks in your life won’t understand or like.

But if you really want to go where God is leading you, everyone can’t go with you and not everyone will approve.

Of course being misunderstood is never ideal, especially when your good intentions are wrongly interpreted, but you can’t do anything to change that. So do your best and leave the rest to God.

  1. To a degree, your social life will suffer.

Relax. You don’t have to become a hermit or banish yourself to some sort of wilderness where only workaholics live. But as your focus and priorities shift, what you give your time and attention to will change as well.

Perhaps God is leading you to write a book, attend seminary, be more involved at your local church, start a blog, or step out in ministry or business. All those things require time, study and concentrated effort.

READ MORE HERE

HearGame on Wednesday: Take Your Purpose off Hold  &  Points Of Power: Leading In Purpose [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Living On Purpose , purpose , Purpose Walking , purposeful living

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close