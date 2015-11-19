CLOSE
Parenting
Is God Calling You to Consider Adoption?

What some people may not know is that I am an adoptive parent. My son is now 22-years-old and it hasn’t always been a bed of roses but I wouldn’t change my decision for the world.

National Adoption Month

And since November is National Adoption Month, the question is, have you considered it?

Bethany Christian Services is a global nonprofit organization that brings and keeps families together. Currently, Bethany is seeking families for children who are waiting for their forever family. These children come from different countries, speak different languages, and have different needs and stories, yet they all have one thing in common…the desire to be a part of a loving family!

Here are some facts to consider:

  • Bethany offers domestic, foster care and international adoption services in addition to providing pregnancy support and other essential services surrounding child welfare.
  • According to the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System, over 100,000 children in the U.S. are waiting to be adopted, approximately 23% of those children are of African-American ethnicity.
  • The concept of adoption in the African-American community has been present for a number of years, particularly with familial adoption (where a family member takes in a relative’s child for various reasons).
  • BCS of Madison Heights recently opened an office in Detroit inside Fellowship Chapel specifically to recruit more Foster care families.

Bethany Christian Services  new branch director for its Madison Heights location, Starr Allen-Pettway said,

Every child needs love and a place they can call home. God, at the center of it all, helps us connect with Christian families who are open and prepared to answer the call to comfort and care for ‘the least of these.

Parenting

For more information on how you can help serve the children and families in your community, visit Bethany.org.

 

