Ingredients:

1/2 Stick of Butter

1 28oz Can of Peaches or to go real old school boil and peel 8 to 10 fresh peaches

2 cup sugar

1 & 1/4 cups of water

1 heaping tablespoon of Cornstarch

2 Cups of Sugar

1 & 1/2 Cups of Self-rising Flour

2 Teaspoons vanilla

Milk

1/2 Teaspoon Cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Melt 1/2 stick butter in 13×9 metal baking pan.

In heavy saucepan, combine 1-28 oz can peaches (undrained), 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup water. Bring to a boil.

in small bowl, combine 3/4 cup water & 1 heaping tablespoon cornstarch and add to peach mixture. Return to boil.

In mixing bowl, combine 1-1/2 cups sugar, 1-1/2 cups self-rising flour, 2 teaspoons vanilla and enough milk to make a thin batter. (a little thinner than a pancake batter).

Pour hot peaches into pan with melted butter, and pour batter all over peach mixture.

Top with cinnamon/sugar mixture, (1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon) and bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com