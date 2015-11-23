CLOSE
Actress Essence Atkins Washes A Woman’s Feet In Act Of Beautiful Kindness [[Video]]

(eewmagazine & Radio One Atlanta) Sisters, let’s talk. If you haven’t seen the video embedded in this post, take a minute and watch it.

Actress Essence Atkins got everyone talking by performing a selfless act of service, washing a woman’s feet.

The recording of the moment captured at a Radio One radio station in Atlanta went viral, racking up over a million views on Facebook.

“This wasn’t planned for me to do this, but sisters, it’s so important that we love on each other,” said Atkins with her voice breaking, while promoting a play she’s starring in, “Things Your Man Won’t Do.”

“I know that I just met you today, but I know the road that you walk and I want you to know that you’re beautiful, and I want you to know that I’ve got you, and I support you, and I love you,” the “Smart Guy” actress continued, as the woman she was talking to, Allison Person, broke down crying.

“And if we don’t give that to each other y’all, we are lost. We will never be what we can be. So I get down here on my knees the way Jesus got down and I give to you, and I say thank you,” Atkins said.

Radio One’s Promotions Coordinator in Atlanta, Allison Pecola Person said, “It was overwhelming, the love that she gave me being that she didn’t know me, still doesn’t know me.”

