Gospel Music Has Power to Soothe the Soul—Something Ciara Can Attest To

A song that Stellar Award-winning gospel singer Marvin Sapp wrote to cope with grief, helped R&B star Ciara deal with her own.

Following the devastating loss of her grandfather to cancer, she said “Never Would Have Made It” got her through those painful days.

“I lost my grandfather four years ago: He had cancer and was gone really fast,” said the Atlanta-based vocalist, 30, in an interview with Billboard.

Ciara, who recently covered Rolling Stones’ “Paint It, Black” for the new movie The Last Witch Hunter, said, “I can still cry on the spot when I think about what happened to him.”

But through tears and pain, the single mom and girlfriend of Christian Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, told the music site, “I listened to ‘Never Would Have Made It’ by Marvin Sapp. It’s very therapeutic.”

